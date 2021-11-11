NewsWorldRussian nuclear-capable bombers rehearse bombing runs in Belarus training exercise

Russian nuclear-capable bombers rehearse bombing runs in Belarus training exercise

Two Russian Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers rehearsed bombing runs in a training exercise in Belarus on Thursday amid tensions over a migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said.

It was the second day running that Russia has sent strategic bomber planes to overfly Belarus in a show of support for its close ally Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a “hybrid attack” by pushing migrants across the border into Poland.

By Annie Charalambous
