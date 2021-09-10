Russian man wanted for 57,630,000 rubles fraud case arrested in Paphos

Police in Paphos have arrested a 59-year-old man wanted by Russian authorities in connection with a 57,630,000 rubles fraud case, Philenews reported on Friday.

Insiders also said the man, who was arrested at the coastal town’s airport late on Thursday, is in detention until his extradition process is completed.

According to the international warrant, the 59-year-old allegedly managed to transfer the amount of 57,630,000 Russian rubles from one company’s account to one he had registered by fraud.

The illegal act was committed between January 1997 and June 2010 in Russia.

Interpol issued an international arrest warrant for the suspect in November 2012.