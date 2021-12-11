Russian man allegedly admits sexual harassment of employers’ minor daughter

A 47-year-old Russian man allegedly admitted guilty to charges he had repeatedly sexually harassed the daughter of his employers in Limassol when she was only seven.

The case was initially brought before Limassol Assize Court with the driver of the Russian couple who permanently live in Cyprus denying all 17 charges he was facing.

However, on Thursday, the case was brought before the District Court following instructions from the Attorney General’s Office.

They said the accused had admitted guilty to the criminal acts which had taken place between 2019 and 2020.

The Court set a new hearing for December 21 during which sentencing will take place while the accused remains behind bars in Nicosia Central Prison.

His arrest warrant was issued in July 2020 but he was only arrested last April at Larnaca Airport upon his return from Moscow.