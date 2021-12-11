NewsLocalRussian man allegedly admits sexual harassment of employers' minor daughter

Russian man allegedly admits sexual harassment of employers’ minor daughter

Russian Guilty
Russian Guilty

A 47-year-old Russian man allegedly admitted guilty to charges he had repeatedly sexually harassed the daughter of his employers in Limassol when she was only seven.

The case was initially brought before Limassol Assize  Court with the driver of the Russian couple who permanently live in Cyprus denying all 17 charges he was facing.

However, on Thursday, the case was brought before the District Court following instructions from the Attorney General’s Office.

They said the accused had admitted guilty to the criminal acts which had taken place between 2019 and 2020.

The Court set a new hearing for December 21 during which sentencing will take place while the accused remains behind bars in Nicosia Central Prison.

His arrest warrant was issued in July 2020 but he was only arrested last April at Larnaca Airport upon his return from Moscow.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice issue 14 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures
Next articleAnother two Omikron cases traced in Cyprus, rising total to five so far-UPDATED

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros