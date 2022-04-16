NewsLocalRussian imprisoned accused of racism and xenophobia

Russian imprisoned accused of racism and xenophobia

A man from Russian has been remanded in custody for four days for offences related to racism and xenophobia.

According to philenews information, the man seems to have been involved with various posts on a webpage. Following Police investigations, it was ascertained that the man was ignited hatred and xenophobia through his postings. He also released the license plates of vehicles of people who participated in a protest in Limassol in previous days.

It seems that the man is against the Russians who are in Cyprus, saying, among others that they are “fascists of Putin” and “Nazis of Putin.”

