A Russian resident of Paphos, 37, accused her also Russian former boyfriend, 45 of raping her on 24 July. She filed a complaint with the Police and the Police has issued an arrest warrant and is seeking the Russian.

According to the woman, the rape took place in the residence of her former boyfriend,when she went there after an invitation for dinner. As she said the man attempted to get her drunk and then raped her.

The Paphos Police continue the investigations.