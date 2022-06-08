Russian FC Krasava considers ‘moving’ to Cyprus now that it is politically persecuted

Moscow-based football club Krasava is considering ‘moving’ to Cyprus now that it is politically persecuted, Philenews said on Wednesday citing a report in independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Krasava which is formally licensed as based in Odintsovo but actually played the home games in Moscow was founded in 2021 by Yevgeny Savin – a former player and commentator.

In a recent interview Savin said the club is being persecuted due to the fact that he himself expressed his opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

From that moment on, his team can no longer play since no one provides it with a field to use for home games.

He also said that his team will probably “move” to Cyprus. In essence, he is talking about a move that will aim at the survival of the newly founded football club.

Novaya Gazeta is an independent Russian newspaper published in Moscow and known for its critical and investigative coverage of Russian political and social affairs. Chief editor is Dmitry Muratov who was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2021.