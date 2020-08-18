News Local Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Cyprus and Russia traditionally maintain friendly relations, a fact greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to a timely conclusion of a just and comprehensive Cyprus settlement, says the Russia Embassy in Cyprus on the occasion of the 60th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On August 18, 1960, the USSR and the Republic of Cyprus established diplomatic ties, the Embassy notes in a message on its Facebook account, adding that relations were established after the exchange of government telegraph messages between the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios.

The Embassy also says that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Yermosin and Embassy staff had already arrived on the island on December 27, 1960, to develop bilateral cooperation, thus “the USSR became one of the first countries to officially recognise the young independent state of the Republic of Cyprus”.

The first Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Moscow, Lefkios Georgiades, presented his credentials to Chairman Brezhnev in 1963, it is noted.

Since then, the Embassy goes on, and throughout their diplomatic history Russia and Cyprus have maintained a constructive dialogue.

The Embassy concludes by noting that Russia and Cyprus today, are bound by almost 60 agreements governing bilateral relations on a wide range of topics and congratulates everyone on this important, as it says, anniversary.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleAnastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Top Stories

Local

Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia traditionally maintain friendly relations, a fact greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to a timely conclusion of a just and comprehensive Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Maria Bitar -
The coordination of actions between Cyprus and Greece in light of Turkish provocations in the East Med was discussed at the meeting held today...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find 31-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Berta Baltrunaite, 31, is missing from a residence in Oroklini, Larnaca, since Monday morning at 11.00, police say. The 31-year-old is described as 1.80 m...
Read more
World

Kikilias: Greece to receive three million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Maria Bitar -
"If everything goes all right, Greece will receive in seven partial shipments its share from the agreed Covid-19 vaccine" stated Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias...
Read more
Local

Cypriot Embassy to make suggestions on how to allocate financial aid to Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cypriot Ambassador in Beirut Panikos Kyriakou returns to Lebanon on Thursday, while an apartment has been rented to temporarily accommodate the Cypriot Embassy and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Maria Bitar -
The coordination of actions between Cyprus and Greece in light of Turkish provocations in the East Med was discussed at the meeting held today...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find 31-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Berta Baltrunaite, 31, is missing from a residence in Oroklini, Larnaca, since Monday morning at 11.00, police say. The 31-year-old is described as 1.80 m...
Read more
Local

Cypriot Embassy to make suggestions on how to allocate financial aid to Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cypriot Ambassador in Beirut Panikos Kyriakou returns to Lebanon on Thursday, while an apartment has been rented to temporarily accommodate the Cypriot Embassy and...
Read more
Local

Only one corona virus patient remains at Reference Hospital

Maria Bitar -
Only one covid-19 patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which acts as the island's reference medical centre. The only other patient...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros