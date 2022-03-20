Russian and Cypriots clinch medals in Limassol marathon 2022

Russian Egor Vinogradov clinched the gold medal in the 42km Marathon Race of the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO on Sunday.

Two Cypriots secured the silver and bronze medals.

Vinogradov came first with a time of 02:30:36, followed by George Harakis (02:33:11) and Constantinos Timinis (02:36:54), who also finished first and second at the Pancyprian Amateur Athletic Association of Cyprus (KOEAS) championship.

During the OPAP Marathon for women, Paulina Adela Baltoi from Romania ranked first with a time of 02:50:35 followed by British Melissah Gibson (02:54:29) and Cypriot Maria Soteriou (03:13:20), who won the KOEAS championship.

Vinogradov said conditions were hard due to the strong winds.

President of the OPAP Marathon, Spyros Spyrou said the event was successful and announced next year’s races that will take place from 18-19 March.