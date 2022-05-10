Russian ambassador doused in red by anti-war protesters in Poland

Protesters in Poland drenched the country’s Russian ambassador in red paint on Monday (May 9) as he attended a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev was attending a wreath-laying ceremony at a Warsaw cemetery where he and staff were surrounded by demonstrators chanting “fascists”, “killers”, “shame” and “fuck Putin”.

Many protesters carried Ukrainian flags while some waved the white-red-white flag that has come to symbolise the Belarusian opposition movement.

The war in Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s Victory Day, when Russians honour the 27 million Soviet citizens who lost their lives in World War Two. Poland, a strong supporter of Ukraine, opposed any large-scale commemoration taking place.

Before leaving, Ambassador Andreev told cameras he was proud of his country and his president.

Ambassador Sergey Andreyev told reporters he and his team were not seriously hurt in the incident, TASS news agency reported.

(Reuters)