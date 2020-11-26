Russian Ambassador comments on Holy Synod’s decision

Russian Ambassador to Cyprus Stanislav Osadchiy commented on yesterday’s decision by the Holy Synod regarding the decision to commemorate Metropolitan of Kiev and Ukraine, Epifany.

He also expressed the conviction that the problems that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholemew has caused will not have a negative result on the relationship between Cyprus and Russia.

Asked by CNA to comment on the decision, Osadchiy said that “what Patriarch Batholomew did is unacceptable. We believe that he violated the rules of Orthodox Church, was acting unilaterally and has not proceeded with negotiations with the other Orthodox Churches on the issue.”

The Ambassador noted that the Patriarch caused a schism in the Orthodox Church and unfortunately this schism continues but he expressed hope that faith will win.

He said that as noted in the decision of the Holy Synod, we will all work to overcome this crisis.

Read More: Holy Synod decides to recognize autocephalous of Church of Ukraine

(CNA)