Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says

Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post on Saturday, without providing further details.

On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them.

At the same time, Russian families rushed to spend their fast-depreciating roubles at western retailers which are fast exiting the crisis-hit country.