Russia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’

Russia believes that Turkey’s decision to open part of Varosha beach of the fenced-off city of Famagusta is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported in an announcement. The announcement also pointed out that unilateral actions, violating already made decisions of the UN Security Council are creating additional difficulties for the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem. “The Russian Federation, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, remains consistent with the ways of settlement defined by the said decisions and is ready to assist in their implementation,” the announcement noted.

Moreover, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the quicker resumption of the talks for a Cyprus solution would permit a constructive atmosphere, which would contribute to the finding of compromises, also on the issue of Varosha.

