Russia to try to involve UN Security Council into a more active role on Cyprus issue

Russia will try to involve the UN Security Council into a more active role in efforts towards the reunification of divided Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday.

This is what insiders said after talks in Moscow on Thursday between visiting Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Moscow believes a more active role of the Security Council in the ongoing efforts will act as a safeguard and the means to maintain the process within the framework set by UN resolutions, one also said.

Russia has always been a strong pillar of support for Nicosia’s positions within the Security Council, Philenews also said.

That is why actions aimed at ensuring a more active role in the Security Council on the Cyprus issue fully satisfies Nicosia.

Especially now that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership are trying to push the Cyprus issue as far away from the Security Council as possible.

The latest example is the issue raised following efforts by the UN chief to appoint a new special envoy on Cyprus. The Turkish side has made clear it does not want the involvement of the UN.

The Turkish side has recently raised another alarming demand – that of a two-state solution in Cyprus, something that contradicts all UN resolutions and high-level agreements on the divided island.

A Turkish invasion in 1974 has split the EU member state whose breakaway north is under the control of Ankara since then.