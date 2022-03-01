Russia to continue Ukraine operation until goals achieved, says minister

Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until it achieves its goals, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday (March 1).

Shoigu said Moscow’s main goal was protecting itself from threats created by the West and said Russia was not occupying Ukraine’s territory.

Russian Defence ministry released a video on Tuesday showing servicemembers with blurred face aboard military helicopters. In the accompanying statement, the ministry said it was army air force taking part in the special military operation without specifying where or when the footage was filmed.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to destroy its neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It denies targeting civilians.

Russia’s invasion, launched last week, has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin would have hoped for. Ceasefire talks held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough.

(Reuters)