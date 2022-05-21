Russia says remaining Azovstal defenders have surrendered, siege is over

Russia’s defence ministry on Friday (May 20) said the last group of Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works had surrendered, marking an end to a weeks-long siege.

Video released by the ministry showed the fighters lining up to be searched by Russian troops outside the steel works. Many of the fighters were made to remove articles of clothing so their tattoos could be checked by the Russian soldiers.

Russian defence ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said in a video statement that the steel works has been “completely released” following the blockade.

“The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant has been completely liberated,” the ministry said in an additional statement. It said the group that had surrendered comprised 531 people.

(Reuters)