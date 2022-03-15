NewsWorldRussia says its forces have taken control of Ukraine's Kherson region

Russia says its forces have taken control of Ukraine’s Kherson region

Rescuers Work Next To A Residential Building Damaged By Shelling In Kyiv
Russia’s defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry.

At the same time, Ukraine plans to open nine “humanitarian corridors” on Tuesday to evacuate civilians from areas besieged by Russian forces.

And it will try to deliver humanitarian supplies to encircled Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vitaliy Koval, the governor of the northern region of Rivne, said separately that the death toll from a Russian air strike on a television tower in his region on Monday had risen to at least 19.

By Annie Charalambous
