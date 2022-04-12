Russia says it destroyed S-300 missile systems given to Ukraine by a European state

Russia said on Monday (April 11) that it had used cruise missiles to destroy S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by an unidentified European country.

Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles on Sunday against four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the defence ministry said.

Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack.

“High-precision sea-launched Kalibr missiles destroyed the equipment of a S-300 anti-aircraft missile division which had been delivered to the Kyiv regime by a European country,” the ministry said.

Russia did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.

The Russian defence ministry released video footage it said was a Russian frigate launching Kalibr missiles from Black Sea on Sunday (April 10) targeting unspecified Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities.

NATO member Slovakia, which had donated such a missile system to Ukraine, said the one it supplied had not been hit.

“Our S-300 was not destroyed,” Slovak government spokesperson Lubica Janikova said.

The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.