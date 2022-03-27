NewsWorldRussia releases footage of missile launch from the sea, says targeted Ukraine.

Russia releases footage of missile launch from the sea, says targeted Ukraine.

Russia Releases Footage Said To Be Missile Launch At Ukrainian Targets
Russia Releases Footage Said To Be Missile Launch At Ukrainian Targets

Russian defence ministry released on Saturday (March 26) footage of what it said was the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

The ministry said that the missiles hit a military target in Zhytomyr region in the east of Ukraine.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

By gavriella
Previous articleBiden: Putin is a ‘butcher’

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros