Russia releases footage of missile launch from the sea, says targeted Ukraine.

Russian defence ministry released on Saturday (March 26) footage of what it said was the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

The ministry said that the missiles hit a military target in Zhytomyr region in the east of Ukraine.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.