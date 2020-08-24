News World Russia may resume flights to 7 countries this week, Cyprus included

Russia may resume flights to 7 countries this week, Cyprus included

Greece bans flights from UK

Russian authorities may this week announce the resumption of international flights to France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt and China’s Shanghai, the Izvestia newspaper cited unnamed airport and airline sources as saying on Monday.

Russia grounded international commercial flights during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and has so far only resumed flights to London, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland.

Russia has confirmed the world’s fourth largest tally of coronavirus cases.

It has recorded close to 5,000 new cases of the virus on a daily basis for the last several weeks. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAl Jazeera ‘golden passports’ report raises political storm
Next articleBread and cereal price in Cyprus fifth highest in Europe

Top Stories

Local

Police book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Cyprus booked seven premises and 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours, according to CNA. Not wearing a mask...
Read more
Local

Out with fuel refineries, in with towers in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
The area where the fuel refineries used to be in coastal Larnaca are to get revamped with buildings up to 15 floors and 68...
Read more
World

Nightmares, flashbacks, fatigue: Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast

Annie Charalambous -
More than two weeks after a massive explosion tore through Beirut killing 181 people and leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins, Sandra Abinader still jumps...
Read more
Local

France wants EU to be more present, outgoing ambassador says

Annie Charalambous -
France would like the EU to be more present and play a bigger stability role in the Eastern Mediterranean, French Ambassador to Cyprus Isabelle...
Read more
Local

Cypriot shipping magnate is true owner of controversial Rhosus vessel-OCCRP

Annie Charalambous -
The true owner of Rhosus vessel which shipped over to Beirut port the devastating explosives cargo that rocked the city on August 4 was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Nightmares, flashbacks, fatigue: Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast

Annie Charalambous -
More than two weeks after a massive explosion tore through Beirut killing 181 people and leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins, Sandra Abinader still jumps...
Read more
World

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin city, curfew imposed

Annie Charalambous -
Protests erupted in the U.S. city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following a police shooting there of a reportedly unarmed Black man, prompting officials to impose...
Read more
World

Biden says he will stick to his stay-at-home strategy

Annie Charalambous -
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in an interview that aired on Sunday that he had no plans to begin...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.31 million, death toll at 805,075

Annie Charalambous -
More than 23.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 805,075​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros