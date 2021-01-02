News World Russia inoculates almost a million people against COVID-19

More than 800 thousand people in Russia have been inoculated so far against coronavirus and more than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been dispatched, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Russia, which began rolling out its Sputnik V vaccine in early December, has the world’s fourth higher number of COVID-19 cases and is putting high hopes on several vaccines it plans to produce.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia already started supplying to other countries, is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.

Russia sent 300 thousand doses of the vaccine to Argentina last week, causing frustration at home, with some people arguing that more shots should be made available.

Authorities said 447 people had died over the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 58 thousand.

By Constantinos Tsintas
