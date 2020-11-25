News World Russia discusses possible Sputnik V vaccine production in Germany

Russia discusses possible Sputnik V vaccine production in Germany

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Russia is discussing possible production of Russia‘s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Germany, Interfax news agency reported late on Tuesday.

The news agency was quoting Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia‘s RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

Dmitriev also said RDIF expected a visit by a delegation from Germany this week, Interfax added.

Russia reported a record 507 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking its national death toll to 37,538 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 23,675 new cases of the virus, including 4,685 in Moscow, pushing the total number of infections to 2,162,503 since the start of the outbreak.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
