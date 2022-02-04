Russia closes Deutsche Welle broadcaster’s Moscow arm

Russia has said it shut down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in response to Berlin’s ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.

Russia‘s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it was closing Deutsche Welle’s Russian bureau, stripping all its staff of their accreditation, and stopping the channel being broadcast on Russian territory.

Germany‘s MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence.