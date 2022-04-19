NewsWorldRussia calls on Ukraine and foreign fighters to surrender Azovstal steel plant...

Russia calls on Ukraine and foreign fighters to surrender Azovstal steel plant by midday

Service Members Of Pro Russian Troops Ride An Armoured Vehicle During Fighting Near Azovstal Plant In Mariupol
Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries to leave the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol by noon Moscow time (0900 GMT).

“All who lay down their arms are guaranteed to remain alive,” the defence ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday Russia-backed separatist forces said they were trying to storm the Azovstal metallurgical plant, the RIA news agency quoted separatist spokesperson Eduard Basurin as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said their missile and artillery forces struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight.

Russian anti-aircraft forces downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region, the ministry also said.

By Annie Charalambous
