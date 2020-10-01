Russia and France call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syrian and Libyan fighters in area

Russian President Vladimir Putin and France’s Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, following a call.

The parties discussed future steps that the Minsk OSCE group could take to de-escalate the conflict in the region and called for resolution through diplomatic means, a Kremlin statement said.

A French Presidency source said the two presidents shared the same concern regarding Turkey’s sending of Syrian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia’s foreign ministry said yesterday that Syrian and Libyan fighters from illegal armed groups were being sent to the region.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the confrontation, going into a sixth day, including many civilians on both sides, as fighting is spreading beyond the disputed region.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have rejected talks.