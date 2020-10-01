News World Russia and France call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syrian and Libyan fighters...

Russia and France call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syrian and Libyan fighters in area

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. PICTURE WATERMARKED AT SOURCE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and France’s Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, following a call.

The parties discussed future steps that the Minsk OSCE group could take to de-escalate the conflict in the region and called for resolution through diplomatic means, a Kremlin statement said.

A French Presidency source said the two presidents shared the same concern regarding Turkey’s sending of Syrian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia’s foreign ministry said yesterday that Syrian and Libyan fighters from illegal armed groups were being sent to the region.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the confrontation, going into a sixth day, including many civilians on both sides, as fighting is spreading beyond the disputed region.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have rejected talks.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleGreece will spare no effort in ending Turkish occupation and solving Cyprus issue
Next articleTurkey issues Navtex on Cyprus Independence Day

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Football coronavirus clusters grow, pupils positive, 17 cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are increasingly concerned by the continued growth of covid clusters that emerged in the minor football leagues and include high school pupils. The health...
Read more
Local

Lifeguards save swimmer exhausted off Mackenzie beach

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Larnaca lifeguards saved a man off Mackenzie beach, after he was spotted calling for help near the water depth signs. The young swimmer was exhausted...
Read more
Local

Independence Day military parade held without spectators (photos)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Independence Day military parade was held without spectators due to Covid pandemic restrictions, with just officials and foreign dignitaries attending.   The parade,...
Read more
Local

Traffic violation fines raised today, focusing on DWIs, speeding, seat belts and mobiles

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities have begun enforcing stricter fines today on serious traffic violations, as an increasing number of road accidents are caused by irresponsible behaviour. The fine...
Read more
Local

I will defend the Republic people delivered with blood, President says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades delivered a strong message of determination to the people of Cyprus on the 60th anniversary of Independence Day, noting that as 'leader...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK seeks to avoid national lockdown to stop unemployment in millions, minister says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to prevent unemployment soaring into the millions, Environment Secretary George...
Read more
World

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fight new clashes, international tension mounts

Maria Bitar -
Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since the mid-1990s, and France and...
Read more
World

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs

Maria Bitar -
A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city. Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as...
Read more
World

Norway reaches fisheries agreement with UK ahead of Brexit

Maria Bitar -
Norway and Britain have reached a bilateral agreement on fisheries, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday, before Britain leaves the European Union's single market...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros