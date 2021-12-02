ReligionNicosia«Run With Us»:10Km annual race at Athalassa Park on December 5

«Run With Us»:10Km annual race at Athalassa Park on December 5

Drο.Me.A Racing Club invites everybody to the 13th «Run With Us» 10Km annual race on Sunday 05/12/2021. The race will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Athalassa National Forest Park (200m from the Park entrance near the roundabout of Nicosia General Hospital).
Eligible FOR registration are persons 16 years old and over.
The participation fee is 10 euro.
All participants will receive a finishing medal. Prizes will be given to the first 3 men and 3 women.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Kostakis Loucaides, a former board member of KOA and former track and field champion.
The aim of the event is to promote social sports to the local society, boost sports culture and pave the way towards a more active lifestyle.
Main Sponsor of the event is Quantum Nicosia Marathon and the race is part of Nicosia Marathon which will take place on 12/12/2021.
Main Sponsor of Dro.Me.A Racing for 2021 is Cablenet.
