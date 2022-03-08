Ruling Disy presidential election runner’s official nomination postponed, Neophytou gets Covid

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neofytou has tested positive for Covid-19 prompting the postponement of the party’s supreme council convention on Saturday where he would have been officially nominated as their 2023 presidential candidate.

The new date for the celebratory gathering at Eleftherias Stadium in Nicosia will be announced most probably on Tuesday – subject to President Nicos Anastasiades’ schedule. Because he will be the convention’s final speaker before the right-wing party’s candidate gets officially endorsed.

Insiders told Philenews a relevant video has been made showing the political career of Argaka-born Neophytou – from his early days in Disy as a young party activist to the leadership rise.

His candidacy is still the only one on the table, but the road for the 60-year-old politician could be windy considering that there is an internal power struggle within the conservative party.

And this because party-affiliated former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is strongly-rumored to also eyeing the upcoming election.

Christodoulides, who has long been viewed as harbouring presidential ambitions, tendered his resignation a month ago saying he would make an announcement when final decisions are taken.

Neohytou has repeatedly urged Christodoulides to clarify his intentions using strong words against his potential rival runner.