Ruling Disy leader sends message President backs his decision to run for top job

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Wednesday morning announced he would seek his party’s nomination for the February 2023 presidential elections. And he had a casual dinner with President Nicos Anastasiades in the evening.

The obvious message he wanted to send out is that he has the full backing of the President despite strong rumours Anastasiades favours Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides for the upcoming race.

Neophytou’s announcement and video followed a party decision to set in motion procedures for the selection of the right-wing party’s candidate on March 12 but came as a surprise.

Analysts believe the move aimed at tripping Christodoulides who continues to be evasive about his intentions, with Disy explicitly stating that it will not tolerate any of its members going about this outside party procedures.

Neophytou’s message was that he had been front and centre in the political scene for 30 years.

And that he has “with patience and modesty and not with public relations tactics” achieved results with positive outcome in the country.

He also said he will strive for a “green and just growth”, digital transition, and the state’s technological transformation to better serve people.

He also referred to the need for a modern local government, a faster justice system, transparency and improvements in education.

Along with the obligation to continue to fight for the liberation and reunification of the country.