Ruling Disy leader says his presidential elections bid is party’s only plan

Ruling right-wing Disy’s 2023 presidential election candidate is their leader Averof Neophytou and this is the only plan on the table.

“There is no plan B” is the message Neophytou has sent out following strong rumours that – at the end of the day – he may have to withdraw because his bid cannot be victorious.

Rumours also have it that former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides could take his place because he can draw support from the centre.

Addressing a large gathering at a central hotel in Nicosia, Neophytou also said: “There is no plan B, only plan A and that paves the way for a certain victory in the second round of the elections.”

Argaka-born Neophytou announced his intention to seek his party’s nomination to run for President back in December.

His surprise move upped the pressure on Christodoulides to declare his intentions regarding the elections since it effectively referred the choice of candidate to the party base.

Despite persistent rumours, Christodoulides has refused to show his hand amid speculation the minister is eyeing an independent run that could split Disy.