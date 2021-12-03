Ruling Disy kickstarts much-speculated 2023 presidential elections candidate dialogue

Ruling Disy has kickstarted the dialogue on the 2023 presidential elections amid speculation on who will be chosen but one of the party’s most rumoured possible runners remains silent over his intentions.

Even though the right-wing party’s leadership is doing its best to corner Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides into making his presidential ambitions public in violation of Disy protocol.

Analysts believe this is the reason the Supreme Council on Wednesday set March 12 as the day the party’s presidential elections candidate will be elected. And they also set January 10 as the deadline for submission of interest by hopefuls.

Insiders said this substantially forces Christodoulides who chose not to participate in Wednesday’s meeting to take a clear stand whether he will respect or not the party’s procedures.

At the same time, Disy leader Averof Neophytou who is not hiding his presidential ambitions seems to be the political bureau’s chosen candidate.

The new Disy candidate – whoever that might be – will succeed incumbent Nicos Anastasiades who said he would not run for a third term.

According to Disy’s statute the party’s candidate in presidential elections is elected by the Supreme Council that may refer the result to the party’s congress for ratification.