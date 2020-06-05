Rules for open air amphitheatres published

Spectators planning to attend a concert or play at an open-air amphitheatre will need to get their tickets before the day of the performance while seating will be in line with distancing rules.

These are two of the new provisions in the protocol issued by the Health Ministry for the operation of outdoor amphitheatres which reopen on June 9 as part of phase three of the gradual relaxation of restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry said the rules are binding and aim to protect spectators and performers while allowing cultural events to go ahead.

To prevent congestion at the ticket office, no sales will be permitted on the day of the performance. Tickets must be bought online or bought before the day of the performance at a designated venue The ticket office on the night of the event will be open only to deal with urgent problems which may arise.

The ministry also reiterated personal hygiene rules for staff who serve the public with special emphasis on the correct use of masks and gloves.

Seats must be numbered and as per the amphitheatre’s plans, at which the necessary distance must be kept. For performances in other open areas such as squares, then the numbers must be affixed to the chairs. There can be an exception to the rule for the numbering of seats in the case of ancient monuments, but there must be one metre between each family/group. Moreover, there must be at least one telephone number for each reservation should tracing be required.

As regards capacity and distancing, management must calculate the maximum number of people allowed based on the available space and provided that there is one metre or two seats between people or groups (members of the same family will not be required to keep a distance).

In addition, the distance between the performers and the first row of spectators must be at least two metres.

Moreover, tickets must also note the entrance (where there is more than one) to avoid congestion. Signs must be placed regarding the two metre distancing rule between two people or two groups of people.

Everyone entering the venue must use hand sanitiser. Spectators are advised to use a mask during their movements, but masks are not compuslory when seated,

The ministry does not recommend the operation of canteens to avoid congestion, and if they do operate they must maintain two metres distance between individuals waiting to be served. Within the canteen, there can only be one employee per 8 square metres and there must be adequate, natural ventilation.All the area and surfaces and equipment must be clean and disinfected before any activity.

Intervals are not recommended to avoid congestion unless absolutely essential for artistic reasons. There must be hand sanitiser at the entrance of each washroom.

Ushers who come into contact with the public must wear masks.

Special care must be taken for adequate and continuous ventilation while spectators must be informed before the start of the performance about the rules and at the end of the performance that they must remain in their seats until told by ushers that they can leave.