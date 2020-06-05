News Local Rules for open air amphitheatres published

Rules for open air amphitheatres published

Spectators planning to attend a concert or play at an open-air amphitheatre will need to get their tickets before the day of the performance while seating will be in line with distancing rules.

These are two of the new provisions in the protocol issued by the Health Ministry for the operation of outdoor amphitheatres which reopen on June 9 as part of phase three of the gradual relaxation of restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry said the rules are binding and aim to protect spectators and performers while allowing cultural events to go ahead.

To prevent congestion at the ticket office, no sales will be permitted on the day of the performance. Tickets must be bought online or bought before the day of the performance at a designated venue The ticket office on the night of the event will be open only to deal with urgent problems which may arise.

The ministry also reiterated personal hygiene rules for staff who serve the public with special emphasis on the correct use of masks and gloves.

Seats must be numbered and as per the amphitheatre’s plans, at which the necessary distance must be kept. For performances in other open areas such as squares, then the numbers must be affixed to the chairs. There can be an exception to the rule for the numbering of seats in the case of ancient monuments, but there must be one metre between each family/group. Moreover, there must be at least one telephone number for each reservation should tracing be required.

As regards capacity and distancing, management must calculate the maximum number of people allowed based on the available space and provided that there is one metre or two seats between people or groups (members of the same family will not be required to keep a distance).

In addition, the distance between the performers and the first row of spectators must be at least two metres.

Moreover, tickets must also note the entrance (where there is more than one) to avoid congestion. Signs must be placed regarding the two metre distancing rule between two people or two groups of people.

Everyone entering the venue must use hand sanitiser. Spectators are advised to use a mask during their movements, but masks are not compuslory when seated,

The ministry does not recommend the operation of canteens to avoid congestion, and if they do operate they must maintain two metres distance between individuals waiting to be served. Within the canteen, there can only be one employee per 8 square metres and there must be adequate, natural ventilation.All the area and surfaces and equipment must be clean and disinfected before any activity.

Intervals are not recommended to avoid congestion unless absolutely essential for artistic reasons. There must be hand sanitiser at the entrance of each washroom.

Ushers who come into contact with the public must wear masks.

Special care must be taken for adequate and continuous ventilation while spectators must be informed before the start of the performance about the rules and at the end of the performance that they must remain in their seats until told by ushers that they can leave.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCovid-19: No risk from swimming pools, says Karayiannis
Next articleHefty fines for littering, says Limassol Municipality

Top Stories

Local

Minister of Agriculture presents the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
The Government has presented on Friday the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus, which includes thirteen strategic goals for the decade 2020-2030. The Action Plan...
Read more
Local

Government, social partners kick off talks on support measures

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government, employers and trade unions on Friday launched discussions on a package to support employment post-June 12 when the current schemes end. Employer associations...
Read more
Local

Significant funding opportunities for Cyprus in the post-COVID era under European Green Deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Aiming at a climate-neutral European Union by 2050, the European Green Deal is becoming the main tool for the recovery of the economy in...
Read more
Local

Two coronavirus cases on Friday, total at 960

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 1836 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. One was from repatriations...
Read more
World

BA owner considers legal challenge to UK quarantine as relations fray

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The owner of British Airways is considering a legal challenge to Britain's quarantine plan, as relations between airlines and the government are frayed by...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Minister of Agriculture presents the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
The Government has presented on Friday the Strategy for Biodiversity of Cyprus, which includes thirteen strategic goals for the decade 2020-2030. The Action Plan...
Read more
Local

Government, social partners kick off talks on support measures

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government, employers and trade unions on Friday launched discussions on a package to support employment post-June 12 when the current schemes end. Employer associations...
Read more
Local

Significant funding opportunities for Cyprus in the post-COVID era under European Green Deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Aiming at a climate-neutral European Union by 2050, the European Green Deal is becoming the main tool for the recovery of the economy in...
Read more
Local

Two coronavirus cases on Friday, total at 960

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 1836 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. One was from repatriations...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros