Rough seas, weather forecast keep people away from beaches on 1st day

People have mostly kept away from coastal regions on the 1st day of the organised beaches opening following the 2nd phase of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Phileleftheros reported only small numbers of bathers on the Protaras, Ayia Napa and Phinikoudes beaches came out, with rough seas, strong winds and a forecast for bad weather in the afternoon, causing most to stay at home.

Organised beaches implemented all safety measures, with employees disinfecting sunbeds and tables, as soon as bathers left.