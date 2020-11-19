News Local Rottweler owner found not guilty for Milkova’s death

Rottweler owner found not guilty for Milkova’s death

The Supreme Court decided that the owner of a Rottweiler dog, which according to the Public Prosecutor caused the death of 46-year-old Petrouna Milkova on 22 February 2018, is not guilty.

Milkova died of injuries believed to have been caused by two dogs belonging to the defendant. The injuries were initially attributed to an agricultural accident. But later post-mortems determined that she had died from dog bites.

During the trial at the Criminal Court, the defendant was found not guilty due to doubts about the real facts. The Prosecution filed an appeal against the verdict but the Supreme Court upheld the judgement delivered at first instance, since it was not proven beyond any reasonable doubt that the dog of the defendant was the one that caused Milkova’s death.

Read More: Dog death trial: Defendant called ambulance immediately on finding fatally injured woman

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleYellow warning about storms and hail
Next article226 (from PRC tests) + 93 (from rapid tests) new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 12,363 tests

Top Stories

Local

226 (from PRC tests) + 93 (from rapid tests) new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 12,363 tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 226 new COVID-19 cases on 19 November, out of 12,363 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,979.  Out of the...
Read more
Local

Rottweler owner found not guilty for Milkova’s death

gavriella -
The Supreme Court decided that the owner of a Rottweiler dog, which according to the Public Prosecutor caused the death of 46-year-old Petrouna Milkova...
Read more
Local

Yellow warning about storms and hail

gavriella -
The Meteorological Service of Cyprus issued a new yellow warning from this afternoon until tomorrow Friday at 16:00. Tonight the weather will be mainly cloudy...
Read more
Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

gavriella -
Military exercise "Onisilos-Gedeon 2020", which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Cyprus Republic and Israel, wrapped up...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

226 (from PRC tests) + 93 (from rapid tests) new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 12,363 tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 226 new COVID-19 cases on 19 November, out of 12,363 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,979.  Out of the...
Read more
Local

Yellow warning about storms and hail

gavriella -
The Meteorological Service of Cyprus issued a new yellow warning from this afternoon until tomorrow Friday at 16:00. Tonight the weather will be mainly cloudy...
Read more
Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

gavriella -
Military exercise "Onisilos-Gedeon 2020", which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Cyprus Republic and Israel, wrapped up...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros