NewsWorldRotterdam hosts second semi-final of 2021 Eurovision song competition

Rotterdam hosts second semi-final of 2021 Eurovision song competition

Stefania of Greece performs during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Stefania of Greece performs during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article30-year-old fighting for his life after accident at work
Next articlePedestrian hit by a car and left on the street

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros