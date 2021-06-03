rossing points reopen Friday morning, 5,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Turkish Cypriots

Crossing points from and to the government controlled areas of the Republic will reopen on Friday morning at 0800 am, CNA has learnt.

Meanwhile, at 0830 am 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to the Turkish Cypriot community through the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, Greek Cypriot co chair of the committee, Leonidas Phylactou, told CNA.

He added that he expects a confirmation next week by the Ministry of Health regarding the quantity of vaccines to be delivered to the Turkish Cypriot side the next time. He said he expects the quantity to be higher.

Replying to questions, he said that the Technical Committee will exchange every two weeks epidemiological data and assess the situation.

Asked about the persons who have been fully vaccinated, Phylactou said that the Greek Cypriot side had suggested that those who are fully vaccinated with licenced vaccines should not need to show a negative laboratory test at the crossing points, but noted that this was not accepted by the Turkish Cypriot side.

The issue, he said, will be discussed again by the Technical Committee given the approval of Chinese vaccine Sinovac by the Republic of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, CNA has learnt that a document (and not an sms) will be accepted at the crossing points, on which the negative rapid or PCR test will be noted in a language that is understood by the other side, including English.