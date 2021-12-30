Ronaldo statue unveiled in India to inspire youth

A statue of Portugal and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by authorities in India’s western state of Goa on Tuesday (December 28).

The golden figure showing Ronaldo kicking a ball is designed to inspire youth and take football to the next level in the state.

Local lawmaker, Michael Lobo, who unveiled the statue in a park in the state capital Panaji said that the statue will motivate players to excel in football.

Ronaldo, the 36-year-old five-time Ballon D’Or winner, who has scored over 800 goals for club and country, has seen several statues made in his honour over the years.

In 2017 Madeira renamed its airport in honour of Ronaldo and unveiled a bust of the footballing great, which caused a laugh on social media because of its debatable likeness.

The Portuguese forward also unveiled a statue of himself outside his museum in Funchal in 2014 and he has had various waxworks made in his image in Madrid, London and Thailand.

Ronaldo has even been immortalised as a Spanish caganer, or Christmas “pooper” in Barcelona’s markets.