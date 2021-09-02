Ronaldo Breaks International Scoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the world record for goals scored in men’s international football. The Portuguese forward scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a dramatic 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland. The 36-year-old forward scored two late headers to break and then extend the record previously held by Ali Daei. Daei scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006 and is the only other player to score 90 or more international goals. “This one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud,” Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo also equaled Sergio Ramos’ European record for men’s caps by making his 180th appearance for Portugal. The world record is held by Soh Chin Ann, who won 195 caps between 1969 and 1984.