“Romeo, Romeo, Romeo” at Rialto on June 8

Dance is a mating ritual. Even today in the age of online dating apps, dance continues to play a central role in how many of us find a mate. This dance production for four Romeos (one of whom is performed by a woman) explores the idea of dance as a thrillingly up close and personal form of courtship. Each spectator can slip into the role of Juliet and witness the dancers’ struggles to impress — with their artistry, charm, athleticism and at times nothing more than naked desperation.

Romeo, Romeo, Romeo is a celebration of the kinetic splendor engendered by hope and desire. Each performer is seen actively grappling with the questions of what sort of man they want to be and how to present themselves to the world. The movement language is based on the dancers’ own specialized mating techniques, studies of animal courtship display (ostriches, gorillas, unicorns…), folk dance traditions (Maori, Greek…), and internet dance fads (Gwara Gwara, Whip/Nae Nae…). The result is an innovative dance production, featuring exuberant group dances, playful interactions with the audience, and personal insight into this most ancient of dance occasions.

Since its founding in Bern in 2012, the Joshua Monten Dance Company has grown steadily into one of Switzerland’s most widely touring dance companies, with more than 700 performances in 37 countries around the world. The range of performance venues is exceptionally broad, including leading venues for contemporary dance, street theatre, visual art, experimental theatre, queer arts and children’s programming.

Each of Joshua Monten’s productions is a rigorously structured composition that leaves ample room for playfulness and pleasure. Technically demanding, highly physical dancing is layered with spoken text and other theatrical codes, thus creating a polyphonic composition that speaks to a wide range of audiences. The productions spin a web of complicity so strong that audience members frequently become characters in the very performance that they are witnessing.

Choreographer: Joshua Monten

Performers: Léna Bagutti, David Pallant, Konstantinos Kranidiotis, Jack Wignall

Lighting: Luz González

On stage

Organised by: Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth & Rialto Theatre

Media Sponsors: Phileleftheros Newspaper, Αctive 107.4, CyBC

In collaboration with: Dance House Lemesos

Supported by: Limassol Municipality, Lemesos Newspaper, Limassol Today, Lemesos blog, ETAL, Vestnik Kipra, Russian Wave, Social et al.

Τechnical Support: Event Pro

Awarded: EFFE LABEL

Tickets: € 8 (€ 30 for all performances)

Free entrance for students, soldiers, pensioners and dance professionals

Free transportation from Nicosia to Limassol

Departure from the Cyprus Handicraft Centre (Athalassa Avenue)

Departure time: 19:00 I Information: 99 618225

More information:

Website

FB Page

Rialto Theatre, Wednesday, 8th of June 2022, at 20.30 I Duration: 60’

E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

(Mon – Fri: 10:00 – 15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)