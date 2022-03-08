Romanian firefighter gives flowers to refugees on International Women’s Day

NewsWorldRomanian firefighter gives flowers to refugees on International Women's Day

A firefighter handed flowers to Ukrainian female refugees at a border crossing in Romania on Tuesday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day.

Siret border crossing in northeastern Romania hosts a refugee camp for Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion.

Two million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Around 1.2 million have arrived in Poland and more than 290,000 in Romania, the countries’ authorities said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
