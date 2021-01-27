News Local Romanian father and teenage son arrested for theft in Paphos

Romanian father and teenage son arrested for theft in Paphos

Limassol: 45 year old arrested for drunk driving

A 44-year-old Romanian man and his son, aged 17, permanent residents of Paphos, were arrested on Tuesday evening for theft of photovoltaic panels and aluminium doors and windows worth €25,000.

Police also said the theft report came from the owner of a house under construction in the coastal city’s Armou area.

Following the report police stopped the semi-truck driven by the father near Armou and asked to be taken to the place the Romanians were staying.

There, police found the reported stolen items and during interrogation father and son admitted they had stolen the items.

