News World Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

Technicians inspect a Rolls-Royce a car on the production line of the Rolls-Royce Goodwood factory, near Chichester, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company’s luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed dealerships.

Torsten Muller-Otvos said the demand meant Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc was the first car company to resume car production in the United Kingdom on May 4.

“We see a very fruitful business now coming back from Asia, also Europe is coming back on track, the Americas just delivered an excellent July result and August result,” the boss of the BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars told Reuters.

“I am quite optimistic looking into 2021, particularly on the back of a very strong order bank we have already on our books.”

Muller-Otvos said his company has no plans to move production out of the United Kingdom because of Brexit.

“We are committed to Britain. I would even call us being part of the British industrial crown jewels,” he said. “For that reason, Rolls-Royce belongs to Britain.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGermany donates €100,000 towards Cyprus’ missing persons trace efforts
Next articleMacron: I won’t condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Top Stories

Local

Nicosia transport workers still on strike, Larnaca’s back to work

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia workers at Cyprus Public Transport on Wednesday continued striking for a second day running over a pay dispute with the management. But their...
Read more
World

Macron: I won’t condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Annie Charalambous -
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that it was not his place to pass judgement on the decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to...
Read more
World

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

Annie Charalambous -
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company's luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about...
Read more
Local

Germany donates €100,000 towards Cyprus’ missing persons trace efforts

Annie Charalambous -
Germany has donated the amount of €100,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus. "This contribution to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification...
Read more
World

Scotland imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Greece

Annie Charalambous -
Scotland said it would impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Greece starting on Thursday because COVID-19 infection rates there are too high. There has been...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Macron: I won’t condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Annie Charalambous -
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that it was not his place to pass judgement on the decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to...
Read more
World

Scotland imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Greece

Annie Charalambous -
Scotland said it would impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Greece starting on Thursday because COVID-19 infection rates there are too high. There has been...
Read more
World

AstraZeneca boosts vaccine supply deal

Maria Bitar -
AstraZeneca is looking to step up supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine. The UK drugmaker has expanded an agreement with cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica. AstraZeneca...
Read more
World

Stronger pound hits FTSE 100 after best August since 2014

Annie Charalambous -
A stronger pound led London's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros