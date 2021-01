Police are calling on people driving up mountainous regions to exercise additional caution following at least two rockslides.

One of them occurred on the Platres-Troodotissa area, less than a kilometer from the Monastery, with a rock dropping off the mountain and onto the road.

The Public Works department is on standby to clear road networks affected.

A rock also fell on the left lane of the Pera Pedi-Saittas road.