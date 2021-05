Rocket fire and explosions besieged the Gaza Strip for the fifth night running and into the early hours of Saturday as the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants continues.

Reuters footage captured several bright flashes from explosions and the sound of blasts reverberating through the city as both sides exchanged fire.At least 126 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday (May 10), including 31 children and 20 women, and 950 others wounded, Palestinian medical officials said.Among eight dead in Israel were a soldier patrolling the Gaza border and six Israeli civilians, including two children, Israeli authorities said. (Reuters)