Rocket factory warehouse explodes in Belgrade, Serbia

Two people were killed and 16 injured on Tuesday (November 23) in an explosion in the storage area at Serbian turbojet and rocket engine maker EDePro, the interior ministry said in a statement.

An eyewitness near the settlement of Kaludjerica, six kilometres east of central Belgrade, captured the moment after the explosion occurred.

“I saw two intermittent traces in the sky, as if someone had actually fired two rockets into the sky, and between them a large smoke mushroom cloud. At the same time, I heard two explosions, as if someone was firing rockets. The smoke mushroom was huge. All the people living in the surrounding houses went outside,” an eyewitness told Reuters.

At 2.13 p.m. (1313 GMT) the fire service received a call that an explosion had occurred in a rocket fuel production facility 13 kilometres south of Belgrade, the statement said.

The explosion was in a warehouse in which 500 rockets with 30 kilograms of explosive each have been stored, the statement said.

The fire brigade services said rescue crews were searching the area to see if there were any more injuries.

In 2008, three people were injured in an explosion at EDePro.