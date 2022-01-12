NewsLocalRock slides in Aglandjia cause damage to houses (photos)

Rock slides in Aglandjia cause damage to houses (photos)

Early this morning, rock slides occurred at a residential area of Aglandjia causing damages to a car and to a nearby house under construction.

Andreas Constantinou, Mayor of Aglandjia, said it is the first time such a big part of the rock slides. As he noted the house under construction had a retaining wall which limited the damage, while older houses were more affected.

The mayor said that the Municipality has already started work to support the rocks but this is only for government pieces since the Municipality cannot use public funds to repaid private houses.

