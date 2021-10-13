Rock Fest at The Yurts in Cyprus on October, 16 – the last event of the year!

The Yurts in Cyprus present their last event for this year – a 4 live bands concert on Saturday, October 16.

This will be an evening concert with gates opening at 4 PM and the first act performing at 5.00 PM). In the style of any great outdoor venue you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite potions (adult beverages; beers, wines and soft drinks available for sale), snacks & light meals (for sale) all under the evening sky within the backdrop of the Sarama Valley.

IMPORTANT – THIS IS A PLASTIC-FREE EVENT!

Please bring your WATER FLASK to fill it at the venue for free.

Single use bottles are not welcome!

Advanced Reservations are advisable with a ticket sale of 25 Euro

> First come – First Served <

Spaces are limited! All Ages Welcomed! Ages 10 and under admitted free, under 18 – €15 Kids must be supervised by parents at all times!!

TICKETS ARE LIMITED DUE TO THE MAX NUMBERS OF PARTICIPANTS ALLOWED! PURCHASE HERE

INFO: +357 97629148 / 99498642

Friendly Dogs on a leash please! Rain or Shine.

NO outside food or beverages

NO high heels.

Bring your low-backed sun chairs, cushions or blankets for extra comfort. Remember about long sleeve clothes – temperature drops quite a lot where we are!

Location