News World Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval (photos)

A design for one of a series of stamps issued by Royal Mail as a tribute to the band Queen is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on July 23, 2020. Royal Mail/Queen /Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY IN REPORTING OF QUEEN: "ROYAL MAIL STAMP COLLECTION ". IMAGE MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY - NO CROPPING OR OTHER MODIFICATIONS. NO NEW USAGE USE AFTER 2359 GMT ON DECEMBER 31, 2020

 

 

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series – the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork from their most popular album covers, images from the band’s extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974.

“What an honour. We must be really part of the furniture now!” said drummer Roger Taylor.

 

Guitarist Brian May added: “Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true.

 

“Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution!”

Queen, who have sold more than 300 million records, are the third music group to have a dedicated British stamp issue after the Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
