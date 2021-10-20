Robot dog steals the show at defence tech fair outside Paris

NewsWorldRobot dog steals the show at defence tech fair outside Paris

A robotic dog stole the limelight at the Milipol defence and security trade fair near Paris on Tuesday (October 19).

The 22nd edition of Milipol Paris takes place from Oct. 19 to 22 and plays host to dozens of countries, including Israel, United States and Switzerland.

The robotic dog costs “under $1 million”, according to Ghost Robotics special projects head Tom Jacobs. He adds that the technology that has advanced in the past few years has enabled the robot dog to keep its balance in difficult terrain

The first day was inaugurated by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who also took a stroll around the expo in Villepinte, a northern suburb in the Paris region.

Yann Jounot, president of the Milipol fair, said while attendants are still not at pre-COVID levels, business was starting to pick up again as the health crisis shows signs of recovery.

The Milipol trade show, a global event dedicated to homeland security, is organised every two years in the Paris region.

