News World Robert Trump, president's brother who shunned the spotlight, dies

Robert Trump, president’s brother who shunned the spotlight, dies

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Presbyterian Hospital to visit his younger brother Robert Trump in New York City, U.S., August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Robert Trump, the younger brother of U.S. President Donald Trump and a business executive who avoided the spotlight, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

President Trump announced the death in a statement.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” the president said.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump said.

Robert Trump, who at 71 was younger than the 74-year-old president, was a business executive and real estate developer. Unlike his reality TV star brother, Robert Trump shunned the limelight.

President Trump made an emotional visit to see his ailing brother on Friday at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center before going to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

The president was expected to attend the funeral, an aide said. He has a busy travel schedule in coming days with plans to visit four battleground states as part of his re-election campaign.

The cause of death was not revealed. Trump told reporters on Friday that his brother was “having a hard time” with an undisclosed illness. A person familiar with the situation said the brother had been on blood thinners.

ABC News had reported that Robert Trump was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week in June.

That month, Robert Trump won a temporary restraining order against his and the president’s niece, Mary Trump, to stop her from publishing a tell-all book that offered an unflattering look of the president and his family.

A state supreme court judge in Poughkeepsie, New York, later denied a request to stop publication and canceled the temporary restraining order.

Robert Trump had said the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999.

The New York Post reported in March that Robert Trump had married his second wife, Ann Marie Pallan, and that they lived in a country home on Long Island.

Two of Donald Trump’s children expressed sadness about their uncle’s death.

“Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family,” said Eric Trump in a tweet.

“Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always,” tweeted Ivanka Trump.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePublic Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body
Next articleEpiskopi fire under control, no damage to properties caused

Top Stories

Local

Episkopi fire under control, no damage to properties caused

Annie Charalambous -
A fire which broke out on Saturday afternoon in Limassol’s Episkopi area within the jurisdiction of the British military base has come under control,...
Read more
World

Robert Trump, president’s brother who shunned the spotlight, dies

Annie Charalambous -
Robert Trump, the younger brother of U.S. President Donald Trump and a business executive who avoided the spotlight, died on Saturday night, a day...
Read more
World

Public Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce that Public Health England (PHE) will be scrapped and replaced by a new body specifically designed to...
Read more
World

Erdogan says Turkey ‘will not back down’ in east Med standoff

Annie Charalambous -
President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will not back down to threats of sanctions nor to incursions on its claimed territory in the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM meets with US’ Hale to review bilateral relations

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is meeting just before 10 in the morning on Sunday with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Public Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce that Public Health England (PHE) will be scrapped and replaced by a new body specifically designed to...
Read more
World

Erdogan says Turkey ‘will not back down’ in east Med standoff

Annie Charalambous -
President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will not back down to threats of sanctions nor to incursions on its claimed territory in the...
Read more
World

Husband punches shark to save wife in Australian shark attack

Annie Charalambous -
A man jumped onto a great white shark and punched it to save his wife when it attacked her on Saturday at a beach...
Read more
World

Debenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation

Annie Charalambous -
Struggling British department store chain has appointed Hilco Capital to draw up contingency plans for a possible liquidation of the chain in the unlikely...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros