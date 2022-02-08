NewsLocalRobbery is possible motive behind journalist Katsikas' death in Cairo

Robbery is possible motive behind journalist Katsikas’ death in Cairo

Katsikas
Katsikas

Robbery is believed to be the motive behind the sudden death over the weekend of journalist Nikolaos Katsikas, the correspondent in Egypt for the Cyprus News Agency and the Athens News Agency.

The 55-year-old journalist was found dead in his Cairo home and a young delivery man has been arrested in connection with the case, Philenews reports.

According to an Αl-Ahram report, Katsikas had been out of touch for a few days and Egyptian authorities, once alerted, went to his house where he was found dead.

Investigations are ongoing, the report also said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLegion Run Cyprus: get ready, it’s coming!
Next article“Of Transcendence”: the concert by Faidros Kavallaris on February 19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros