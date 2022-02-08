Robbery is possible motive behind journalist Katsikas’ death in Cairo

Robbery is believed to be the motive behind the sudden death over the weekend of journalist Nikolaos Katsikas, the correspondent in Egypt for the Cyprus News Agency and the Athens News Agency.

The 55-year-old journalist was found dead in his Cairo home and a young delivery man has been arrested in connection with the case, Philenews reports.

According to an Αl-Ahram report, Katsikas had been out of touch for a few days and Egyptian authorities, once alerted, went to his house where he was found dead.

Investigations are ongoing, the report also said.