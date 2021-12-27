NewsLocalRobbers get away with 16 thousand in cash from Tsada and Letympou...

Robbers get away with 16 thousand in cash from Tsada and Letympou homes

 

Robbers stole 16 thousand euro in cash from two homes in Tsada and Letympou on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while the owners were away.

According to the head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou, on Christmas Day, a 71 year old filed a complaint that his house had been broken into with the perpetrator or perpetrators getting away with 10 thousand euro in cash, as well as various personal documents.

Officers collected evidence on-scene and are investigating.

On Christmas Eve, a Letympou resident filed a complaint that his house was broken into and robbers got away with six thousand euro in cash.

He said that his home was not insured against robbery. The Paphos CID collected evidence and is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
